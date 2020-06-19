510-9 S. Poplar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome Home! - Carbondale Student Housing - 510 South Poplar St. Just 1.5 Blocks from SIU!!



1 Bedroom/1 Bath including all appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, and Dryer). Central Heat and Air. Large Walk-In Closets, garbage is paid for. Off-street parking lot.



A nice place to live!



Apply online @ https://allemandj.managebuilding.com/Resident

You can call our office with any questions at (618) 549-6355



You can contact us by email at allemanoffice@gmail.com

This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown. A short distance to Main Street (The Strip), and a very short distance to the Student Rec Center!