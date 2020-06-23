All apartments in Carbondale
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:21 PM

510-8 S. Poplar St

510 S Poplar St · (618) 549-6355
Location

510 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL 62901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Housing - 510 South Poplar St. Just 1.5 Blocks from SIU!!

Energy-efficient 1 Bedroom/1 Bath including all appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, and Dryer). Central Heat and Air. Ceiling fans through-out. Large Walk-In Closets, garbage is paid for. Off-street parking lot.

Comes with:
- Off-street parking
- Refrigerator
- Microwave
- Stove
- Oven
- Washer/Dryer included
- NO PETS

Tenant is responsible for power and water. Landlord pays garbage.

You can fill out our rental application by clicking the link below. Then click on the blue box on the top right section that says "apply now". This will also show which apartments/houses we currently have available by clicking on the blue line where it says "rentals". These change often because of the number of rental properties we have. So, you can check back to this site if you don't see just what you want today.

Our application will not lower or affect your credit score. We use it primarily to verify your income and rental history. There is no fee to apply.

https://allemandj.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

You can call our office with any questions at (618) 549-6355

You can contact us by email at allemanoffice@gmail.com

Alleman Properties
A nice place to live!
This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown. A short distance to Main Street (The Strip), and a very short distance to the Student Rec Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510-8 S. Poplar St have any available units?
510-8 S. Poplar St has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carbondale, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carbondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 510-8 S. Poplar St have?
Some of 510-8 S. Poplar St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510-8 S. Poplar St currently offering any rent specials?
510-8 S. Poplar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510-8 S. Poplar St pet-friendly?
No, 510-8 S. Poplar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carbondale.
Does 510-8 S. Poplar St offer parking?
Yes, 510-8 S. Poplar St offers parking.
Does 510-8 S. Poplar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510-8 S. Poplar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510-8 S. Poplar St have a pool?
No, 510-8 S. Poplar St does not have a pool.
Does 510-8 S. Poplar St have accessible units?
No, 510-8 S. Poplar St does not have accessible units.
Does 510-8 S. Poplar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510-8 S. Poplar St has units with dishwashers.
