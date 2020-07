Amenities

3 Bedroom House on E. College just minutes from SIU! - This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath has underwent some recent updating, and includes an oven, dishwasher, and washer/dryer! Older style home that has been well-maintained, with beautiful hardwood floors, and a nice front porch. Pets are allowed if approved by the owner.

$750/month + $750 Security Deposit.



Call S.I. Property Management to schedule you showing at (618) 457-8200!



(RLNE5886141)