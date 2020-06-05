All apartments in Carbondale
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:38 AM

321-1 E. Mill St

321 E Mill St · (618) 549-6355
Location

321 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL 62901

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus!

This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown. A short distance to Main Street, and a very short distance to the Student Rec Center!

This unit comes with some great amenities, including:
- Washer/Dryer
- Flat Screen TV
- Refridgerator
- Microwave
- Oven/Stove
- Off Street Parking

- Garabage is paid for, tenant pays all other utilities.
- NO PETS

Apply online @ https://allemandj.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

You can call our office with any questions at (618) 549-6355

You can contact us by email at allemanoffice@gmail.com

Alleman Properties
- A Nice Place to LIve

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321-1 E. Mill St have any available units?
321-1 E. Mill St has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carbondale, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carbondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 321-1 E. Mill St have?
Some of 321-1 E. Mill St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321-1 E. Mill St currently offering any rent specials?
321-1 E. Mill St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321-1 E. Mill St pet-friendly?
No, 321-1 E. Mill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carbondale.
Does 321-1 E. Mill St offer parking?
Yes, 321-1 E. Mill St does offer parking.
Does 321-1 E. Mill St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321-1 E. Mill St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321-1 E. Mill St have a pool?
No, 321-1 E. Mill St does not have a pool.
Does 321-1 E. Mill St have accessible units?
No, 321-1 E. Mill St does not have accessible units.
Does 321-1 E. Mill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321-1 E. Mill St has units with dishwashers.
