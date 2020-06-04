319-1 E. Mill St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus!



This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown. A short distance to Main Street, and a very short distance to the Student Rec Center!



This unit comes with some great amenities, including:

- Washer/Dryer

- Flat Screen TV

- Refridgerator

- Microwave

- Oven/Stove

- Off Street Parking



- Garabage is paid for, tenant pays all other utilities.

- NO PETS



Apply online @ https://allemandj.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



You can call our office with any questions at (618) 549-6355



You can contact us by email at allemanoffice@gmail.com



Alleman Properties

- A Nice Place to LIve