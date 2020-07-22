Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

25 Apartments under $700 for rent in Calumet City, IL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $700 in Calumet City is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance t... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
217 East Juliette Street
217 Juliette Street, Thornton, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
Two story 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the quiet and friendly town of Thornton. Amenities: central air/heat, coin operated laundry in building, plenty of parking. Utilities not included in rent, approx.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5328 Maywood Avenue - 4
5328 Maywood Avenue, Hammond, IN
Studio
$650
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cute and cozy studio apartment located on second floor. Clean and bright living spaces with plenty of storage and a very large walk in closet . Laundry in building. Utilities included. NO PETS! Contact Kristy today to schedule a showing.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
South Shore
7706 S Coles Avenue
7706 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located within walking distance of Lake Michigan's Rainbow Beach. Large 1-bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood flooring and patio/balconies. Small pets allowed with fee. Free on-street parking available. On-site laundry. Free WiFi.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
South Shore
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$635
300 sqft
Studio apartments near South Shore Golf Course. Hardwood floor and on-site laundry. Very walkable neighborhood with transit stop on the same block. Off-street parking available.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$675
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Within easy reach of 79th Street railway station. Pet-friendly apartments with phone entry intercoms in a spacious multi-use property with an on-site laundry. Select apartments feature hardwood floors. Rent includes heating and cooking gas.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6731 S Paxton Ave
6731 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
17 Units Available
South Shore
6958 S Paxton Ave Apt 2
6958 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$650
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6719 S Paxton Ave
6719 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6956 S Paxton Ave
6956 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6725 S Paxton Ave
6725 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
26 Units Available
South Shore
6757 S Paxton Ave
6757 S Paxton Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6727 S Paxton Ave
6727 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6717 S Paxton Ave
6717 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6755 S Paxton Ave
6755 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
28 Units Available
South Shore
6952 S Paxton Ave
6952 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6723 S Paxton Ave
6723 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6715 S Paxton Ave
6715 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6733 S Paxton Ave
6733 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6721 S Paxton Ave
6721 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
801 E Main St. 17-5
801 E Main St, Griffith, IN
Studio
$650
1440 sqft
16' X 60' Shop space ideal for Small Business, Semi owner operator, storage etc. Includes shop furnace, bathroom, 12X14' overhead door and 16'X60' outdoor parking spot. Unit has (100 Amp 120/240V single phase) and lighting.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1507 West 78th (Laflin)
1507 West 78th Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$700
450 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7849 South Marshfield Avenue, unit 1
7849 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully rehabbed 1 bed unit with wood floors, updated bathrooms, lots of light and management on site. Section 8 approved. HEAT Included.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7828 South Laflin St.
7828 South Laflin Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$700
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Englewood
1145 W 70th St, Apt 1
1145 W 70th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
Gorgeous well appointed 2 bedroom first floor unit. Move in ready. Tenant pays heat and electric. Close proximity to Kennedy King, Chipotle, WholeFoods, etc. Close to public transportation, great schools.
City Guide for Calumet City, IL

Calumet City earned the nickname Sin City during Prohibition, seeing lots of action from bootleggers, gamblers, and prostitutes. Reformists succeeded in putting a stop to all that, and the seedy center of these illegal activities was converted to what is mainly an industrial park today, leaving Calumet with a spotless reputation.

If you're looking for a city with loads of local amenities, high income per capita, and plenty of fun things to do, then Calumet City is a good choice. Located in Cook County, Illinois, Calumet City, also known as Cal City, is home to more than 37,000 people. The city was formerly known as West Hammond before it was changed to Calumet City in 1924--keep this little bit of information handy when you come across references to West Hammond in old texts. The climate in Calumet is quite moderate, with an average of 74.8 degrees in July, and a high of 26.9 degrees in February. It's comfortable, laid-back, and fun living here in Calumet (yes, even with the bootleggers all gone).

Having trouble with Craigslist Calumet City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $700 in Calumet City, IL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $700 in Calumet City is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $700 in Calumet City in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $700 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

