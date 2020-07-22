Apartment List
46 Studio Apartments for rent in Cahokia, IL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Cahokia living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transpo... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1215 Richard
1215 Richard Drive, Cahokia, IL
Studio
$800
- (RLNE5932873)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
609 saint cecilia
609 St Cecelia Drive, Cahokia, IL
Studio
$725
- (RLNE5932872)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 saint gregory
19 St Gregory Drive, Cahokia, IL
Studio
$800
- (RLNE5907013)
Results within 5 miles of Cahokia
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$601
480 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Compton Heights Historic District
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,124
532 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Soulard Historic District
The Soulard Market Lofts
1531 S 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$885
681 sqft
Welcome to Soulard Market Loft Apartments! We offer inviting, loft-style apartments in a converted, five-story former warehouse, conveniently located next to the "Historic Soulard Farmer's Market" in the heart of Soulard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Soulard Historic District
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
480 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
23 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$890
543 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated November 26 at 11:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
3458 Chippewa Street
3458 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,900
3620 sqft
This brick corner building available for lease on the main floor and basement. It is currently being used as a barbershop, with 2 additional rooms in the back and 2 bathrooms for customers. Full basement storage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
3 South Newstead Avenue
3 South Newstead Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,100
Located in the heart of the Central West End, this Historical building with the turret is at the corner of Laclede and Newstead. The second floor suite has 3 offices, 230 s/f, 260 s/f, 190 s/f and store room, 85 sf.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
4627 Hampton Avenue
4627 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! This beautiful office space is the entire second floor in a well maintained building. The main area is a large open space with lots of natural light and gleaming engineered wood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Holly Hills
3837 Dover Place
3837 Dover Place, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$795
635 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful new rental available in South City. This 2nd floor unit with one bedroom and one bath has been completely renovated with new laminate floors, freshly painted, and the bathroom has been updated.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
3561 Itaska - 203
3561 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$500
500 sqft
This is a Large Studio unit that has a new galley kitchen and separate breakfast nook, newly painted, with separate bathroom. You get water, trash, sewer, and free WI-FI with coin laundry in building. Plenty of closet space for storage.

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Princeton Heights
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,500
3669 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!!!! Well maintained, freestanding, 3,669 sqft building w/ great visibility & high traffic throughout the day! The potential for this space is infinite, retail, office, showroom etc..

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Princeton Heights
6931 Gravois Avenue
6931 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$5,188
4447 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STRIKING Turn Key Restaurant For LEASE * Everything you need for INSTANT SUCCESS including use/ownership of owners Website, Social Media, Phone #...

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgemont
8213 STATE Street
8213 State Street, East St. Louis, IL
Studio
$650
4259 sqft
EXTREMELY NICE BUILDING FOR LEASE. PERFECT LOCATION!! CAN LEASE RIGHT SIDE FOR ONLY $800 A MONTH. LEFT SIDE HAS BEEN RENTED. TOTALLY RENOVATED IN 2007, INCLUDING HVAC. THREE OFFICES ON EACH SIDE, WHICH INCLUDES A LARGE OPEN AREA PER SIDE.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Southampton
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,850
4000 sqft
Fantastic location for your South city business with 4000 sq ft zone F retail! This large building was a beauty supply outlet.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Tower Grove South
3646 Fairview Avenue
3646 Fairview Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$700
8456 sqft
Church willing to rent their sanctuary dates and time are negotiable $700+per month for evenings and weekend hours. Not available 9-3pm Sundays.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
JeffVanderLou
3020 Brantner
3020 Brantner Place, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$4,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3020 Brantner in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Cahokia
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
128 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$855
492 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
$
8 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,301
613 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Cahokia, IL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Cahokia living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Cahokia during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

