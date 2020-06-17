All apartments in Cahokia
Find more places like 1725 Parklane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cahokia, IL
/
1725 Parklane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1725 Parklane

1725 Parklane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cahokia
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1725 Parklane Drive, Cahokia, IL 62206

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Parklane have any available units?
1725 Parklane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cahokia, IL.
Is 1725 Parklane currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Parklane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Parklane pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Parklane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cahokia.
Does 1725 Parklane offer parking?
No, 1725 Parklane does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Parklane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Parklane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Parklane have a pool?
No, 1725 Parklane does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Parklane have accessible units?
No, 1725 Parklane does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Parklane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Parklane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Parklane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Parklane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cahokia 2 Bedrooms
Cahokia 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, IL
Wildwood, MOAffton, MOFestus, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSt. John, MOTroy, ILWentzville, MOGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOUnion, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy