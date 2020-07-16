All apartments in Burr Ridge
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

6501 South County Line Road

6501 South County Line Road · (773) 609-4720
Location

6501 South County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL 60527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

8 Bed · 11 Bath · 30097 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
An exquisite mansion awaits you. This incredibly designed estate features details from a variety of inspirations. Jerusalem limestone, White House flooring. 30,000+ sq ft of spectacular living & entertaining area +15,000 sq.ft covered wrapped terraces stretch the entire home. Seller has rehabbed to brand new condition from all previous damage! 6 large en-suite bedrooms w marble baths & closet build outs. Master Suite offers custom walk-in dressing room. Master bath spa w separate dual vanities & separate showers. 2 additional bedrooms in lower level. Gourmet kitchen with newer high end appliances and huge center island. Over-sized Dining Room w adjacent dining lounge and butlers pantry. Grand Ballroom w 38' conservatory ceiling. Wood paneled library. Custom antique doors, hand carved railings. Double wide staircases & elevator to all 3 floors. 22 car heated garage. Located 20 minutes from the Loop/downtown Chicago. This home will take your breath away. Be sure to watch the virtual tour via matter port!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 15 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 South County Line Road have any available units?
6501 South County Line Road has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6501 South County Line Road have?
Some of 6501 South County Line Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 South County Line Road currently offering any rent specials?
6501 South County Line Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 South County Line Road pet-friendly?
No, 6501 South County Line Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burr Ridge.
Does 6501 South County Line Road offer parking?
Yes, 6501 South County Line Road offers parking.
Does 6501 South County Line Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6501 South County Line Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 South County Line Road have a pool?
No, 6501 South County Line Road does not have a pool.
Does 6501 South County Line Road have accessible units?
No, 6501 South County Line Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 South County Line Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6501 South County Line Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6501 South County Line Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6501 South County Line Road does not have units with air conditioning.
