6501 South County Line Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

An exquisite mansion awaits you. This incredibly designed estate features details from a variety of inspirations. Jerusalem limestone, White House flooring. 30,000+ sq ft of spectacular living & entertaining area +15,000 sq.ft covered wrapped terraces stretch the entire home. Seller has rehabbed to brand new condition from all previous damage! 6 large en-suite bedrooms w marble baths & closet build outs. Master Suite offers custom walk-in dressing room. Master bath spa w separate dual vanities & separate showers. 2 additional bedrooms in lower level. Gourmet kitchen with newer high end appliances and huge center island. Over-sized Dining Room w adjacent dining lounge and butlers pantry. Grand Ballroom w 38' conservatory ceiling. Wood paneled library. Custom antique doors, hand carved railings. Double wide staircases & elevator to all 3 floors. 22 car heated garage. Located 20 minutes from the Loop/downtown Chicago. This home will take your breath away. Be sure to watch the virtual tour via matter port!!