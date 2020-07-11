All apartments in Buffalo Grove
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:24 PM

2433 Madiera Lane

2433 Madiera Lane · (847) 845-6168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2433 Madiera Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1598 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3BR/2.1BA Townhouse With 9' Vaulted Ceilings And Skylights In The Prestigious Tenerife Subdivision. Fresh Painted The entire House. White Kitchen includes 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New GE Range. Recessed Lights In Living Room And Famly Room. Neutral Paint. Ceiling Fans to all 3 Beedrooms.All Bath Rooms Updated. Spacious Vaulted Master Bedroom W/ Whirlpool, Double Sink. Full Finished Basement For Entertainment. Slider To Patio & Large Rear Yard. Walk To Stevenson HS, Close To Train, Shopping. Agent is related to seller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Madiera Lane have any available units?
2433 Madiera Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo Grove, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 Madiera Lane have?
Some of 2433 Madiera Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Madiera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Madiera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Madiera Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2433 Madiera Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo Grove.
Does 2433 Madiera Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2433 Madiera Lane offers parking.
Does 2433 Madiera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2433 Madiera Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Madiera Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2433 Madiera Lane has a pool.
Does 2433 Madiera Lane have accessible units?
No, 2433 Madiera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Madiera Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 Madiera Lane has units with dishwashers.
