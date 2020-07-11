2433 Madiera Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 3BR/2.1BA Townhouse With 9' Vaulted Ceilings And Skylights In The Prestigious Tenerife Subdivision. Fresh Painted The entire House. White Kitchen includes 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New GE Range. Recessed Lights In Living Room And Famly Room. Neutral Paint. Ceiling Fans to all 3 Beedrooms.All Bath Rooms Updated. Spacious Vaulted Master Bedroom W/ Whirlpool, Double Sink. Full Finished Basement For Entertainment. Slider To Patio & Large Rear Yard. Walk To Stevenson HS, Close To Train, Shopping. Agent is related to seller.