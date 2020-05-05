1147 Miller Ln Apt 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba first floor unit in popular Mill Creek subdivision! (BUFFALO GROVE)

Beautiful unit w/bright & open floor plan.

Freshly painted.

Gorgeous EAT-IN kitchen w/newer wood cabinets.

Newer appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave).

Large master bedroom easily fits king bed.

Living room w/exit to large, private patio w/beautiful GARDEN view.

Ceiling lights everywhere.

Updated bathroom.

Plenty of closet space.

Very convenient LAUNDRY room in the SAME BUILDING.

SECURED entry. Intercom system.

Huge outdoor swimming pool for your hot summer enjoyment!

Excellent location!!! Excellent schools!!!

Rent INCLUDES: heat, cooking gas, water, huge outdoor swimming pool, storage room, unlimited parking, lawn care, snow removal.

Minutes from highways, stores, restaurants, BG HS.

Very cozy and ready for move-in!

Enjoy maintenance free RESORT LIVING AT THIS GREAT COMPLEX!

Looking for tenants who will treat this home as their own.

Please call (847) 845-1335



(RLNE5829354)