Buffalo Grove, IL
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1147 Miller Ln Apt 104

1147 Miller Lane · (847) 845-1335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1147 Miller Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba first floor unit in popular Mill Creek subdivision! (BUFFALO GROVE)
Beautiful unit w/bright & open floor plan.
Freshly painted.
Gorgeous EAT-IN kitchen w/newer wood cabinets.
Newer appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave).
Large master bedroom easily fits king bed.
Living room w/exit to large, private patio w/beautiful GARDEN view.
Ceiling lights everywhere.
Updated bathroom.
Plenty of closet space.
Very convenient LAUNDRY room in the SAME BUILDING.
SECURED entry. Intercom system.
Huge outdoor swimming pool for your hot summer enjoyment!
Excellent location!!! Excellent schools!!!
Rent INCLUDES: heat, cooking gas, water, huge outdoor swimming pool, storage room, unlimited parking, lawn care, snow removal.
Minutes from highways, stores, restaurants, BG HS.
Very cozy and ready for move-in!
Enjoy maintenance free RESORT LIVING AT THIS GREAT COMPLEX!
Looking for tenants who will treat this home as their own.
Please call (847) 845-1335

(RLNE5829354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 have any available units?
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo Grove, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 have?
Some of 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 is pet friendly.
Does 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 offer parking?
Yes, 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 does offer parking.
Does 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 have a pool?
Yes, 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 has a pool.
Does 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 have accessible units?
No, 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1147 Miller Ln Apt 104 has units with dishwashers.
