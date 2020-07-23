Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Boulder Hill, IL with garages

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
312 Boulder Hill Pass
312 Boulder Hill Pass, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1092 sqft
NEWER FLOORING, NEWER APPLIANCES. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH. 1 LEVEL RANCH. WOOD TRIM & DOORS! NEWER PAINTED INTERIOR. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OAK CABS & PANTRY! CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS! ATTACHED 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Saugatuck Road
12 Saugatuck Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Boulder Hill
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
16 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Boulder Hill
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
49 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,255
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
41 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2509 Concord Court
2509 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2308 sqft
Spacious 2/story home located in Montgomery on cul-de-sac overlooking pond, 9ft ceilings on 1st floor, fireplace in family room and open to kitchen, 2nd floor bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Separate dining room and eat in kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2504 Concord Court
2504 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2250 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farnsworth
1685 Town Center St
1685 Town Center Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1320 sqft
Upscale Loft Style Rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown - NO PETS. Upscale loft style rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3821 Bailey Rd
3821 Bailey Road, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
3821 Bailey Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Yorkville - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
678 Lincoln Station
678 Lincoln Station Drive, Kendall County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
678 Lincoln Station Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath in Oswego - Set in the quaint village of Oswego, Illinois, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2598 CAPITOL Avenue
2598 Capitol Avenue, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1192 sqft
Amazing fully remodeled rental available now! Soaring 2 story family room, fireplace, fresh paint/carpet, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, 2 car attached garage & 2nd story laundry! No pets and minimum 650 credit score.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2021 Matthew Drive
2021 Matthew Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2021 Matthew Drive in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farnsworth
931 Four Seasons Boulevard
931 Four Seasons Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
912 sqft
Recently Remodeled! Great Location. Close To Schools, Community Park and Transportation. Nice Open Floor Plan. Kitchen w/ Wood Cabinets, Newer Appliances & Newer Counter Tops. Large Living Room w/ Wood Laminate Flooring. Nice Dining Area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2394 Sunshine Lane
2394 Sunrise Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1628 sqft
Fantastic, end unit, 3 bd, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, largest 2 story townhouse model in Summit Fields! This very clean, customized unit has 9' ceilings, plenty of storage space, hardwood floor foyer, & white trim & crown molding.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South East Villages
1641 Cumberland Road
1641 Cumberland Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1564 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1641 Cumberland Road in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2483 Frost Drive
2483 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Two story attached single with two spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and spacious eat in Kitchen. Property is minutes away from shopping and comes with a 1 car attached garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2310 Shiloh Drive
2310 Shiloh Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
Beautiful Home in sought-after Amber Fields with District 308 Schools!!! This clean and well-maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2800+SF home w/ finished basement is light-filled and offers an open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2366 SUNRISE Circle
2366 Sunrise Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Inviting two story town home in a great location! Beautiful landscaped hard floors throughout the first floor, stylish light fixtures, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances.Two nice sized bedrooms and two full baths upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2259 Beresford Drive
2259 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1656 sqft
Wow! Completely remodeled home! New LVT floor, carpet & tile. New 42 inch Shaker kitchen with Granite. New stainless steel appliance set & new washer dryer. 3 Large bedrooms, a loft (perfect for home office) and 2 full baths on top level.

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3044 Troon Drive
3044 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
This 2 Story Property is Ready Now. New Flooring Throughout.........No Carpets......Find Everything You Need: 3 Bedrooms, Plus A Loft, 2nd Floor Laundry room , 2 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, Open Concept Kitchen With A Pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2557 Hillsboro Boulevard
2557 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1192 sqft
Move in Ready 2 story townhouse with 2 story living room ceilings. Popular open floor plan.Great kitchen with 42 inch cabinets. New wood laminate floors on both 1st and 2nd .

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1933 Turtle Creek Court
1933 Turtle Creek Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY TOWNHOUSE W/CUSTOM FINISHES. MSTR SUITE W/WIC, GREAT ROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FRPL. UPGRADED KITCH W/42" CHERRY CABS, BEVLD CORIAN CTRS, TRAVERTINE BACK SPLASH.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Boulder Hill, IL

Boulder Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

