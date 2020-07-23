Apartment List
/
IL
/
boulder hill
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

98 Apartments for rent in Boulder Hill, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
312 Boulder Hill Pass
312 Boulder Hill Pass, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1092 sqft
NEWER FLOORING, NEWER APPLIANCES. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH. 1 LEVEL RANCH. WOOD TRIM & DOORS! NEWER PAINTED INTERIOR. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OAK CABS & PANTRY! CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS! ATTACHED 2.
Results within 1 mile of Boulder Hill
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
16 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2500 Light Road
2500 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR (1) BEDROOM CONDO IN DEER RUN * BRIGHT & UPDATED BEAUTIFULLY * WASHER / DRYER IN UNIT * WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING * AMPLE PARKING SPACE * GREAT LOCATION * Rent includes heat, water, and garbage, tenant is only responsible for
Results within 5 miles of Boulder Hill
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
49 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,255
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
41 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2509 Concord Court
2509 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2308 sqft
Spacious 2/story home located in Montgomery on cul-de-sac overlooking pond, 9ft ceilings on 1st floor, fireplace in family room and open to kitchen, 2nd floor bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Separate dining room and eat in kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3821 Bailey Rd
3821 Bailey Road, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
3821 Bailey Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Yorkville - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
678 Lincoln Station
678 Lincoln Station Drive, Kendall County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
678 Lincoln Station Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath in Oswego - Set in the quaint village of Oswego, Illinois, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farnsworth
931 Four Seasons Boulevard
931 Four Seasons Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
912 sqft
Recently Remodeled! Great Location. Close To Schools, Community Park and Transportation. Nice Open Floor Plan. Kitchen w/ Wood Cabinets, Newer Appliances & Newer Counter Tops. Large Living Room w/ Wood Laminate Flooring. Nice Dining Area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South East Villages
1641 Cumberland Road
1641 Cumberland Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1564 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1641 Cumberland Road in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2310 Shiloh Drive
2310 Shiloh Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
Beautiful Home in sought-after Amber Fields with District 308 Schools!!! This clean and well-maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2800+SF home w/ finished basement is light-filled and offers an open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2259 Beresford Drive
2259 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1656 sqft
Wow! Completely remodeled home! New LVT floor, carpet & tile. New 42 inch Shaker kitchen with Granite. New stainless steel appliance set & new washer dryer. 3 Large bedrooms, a loft (perfect for home office) and 2 full baths on top level.

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3044 Troon Drive
3044 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
This 2 Story Property is Ready Now. New Flooring Throughout.........No Carpets......Find Everything You Need: 3 Bedrooms, Plus A Loft, 2nd Floor Laundry room , 2 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, Open Concept Kitchen With A Pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2557 Hillsboro Boulevard
2557 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1192 sqft
Move in Ready 2 story townhouse with 2 story living room ceilings. Popular open floor plan.Great kitchen with 42 inch cabinets. New wood laminate floors on both 1st and 2nd .

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1933 Turtle Creek Court
1933 Turtle Creek Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY TOWNHOUSE W/CUSTOM FINISHES. MSTR SUITE W/WIC, GREAT ROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FRPL. UPGRADED KITCH W/42" CHERRY CABS, BEVLD CORIAN CTRS, TRAVERTINE BACK SPLASH.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
661 Lincoln Station Drive
661 Lincoln Station Drive, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1330 sqft
This 2 Bedroom End Unit home comes complete with a LOFT, 2 & 1/2 Baths, Full 2 CAR Garage and FULLY Equipped Kitchen. No more going outside to do laundry. The FULL Size Washer & Dryer are upstairs next to the bedrooms (where they belong).

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1810 Hobson Lane
1810 Hobson Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2237 sqft
FABULOUS TWO STORY WITH TWO STORY FRONT ENTRY & LIVING ROOM. OPEN FLOORPLAN. CHERRY STAINED SHAKER STYLE CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PATIO DOOR FROM BREAKFAST AREA TO PRIVATE PATIO.

1 of 28

Last updated April 23 at 10:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2823 ROURKE Drive
2823 Rourke Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2195 sqft
GREAT RENTAL HOME WITH A HUGE 2 STORY ENTRY FOYER. LIGHT AND AIRY WITH A PERFECT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. GREAT SIZED KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS. HUGE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKS THE KITCHEN.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Pigeon Hill
1220 Lehnertz Avenue
1220 Lehnertz Avenue, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2207 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1220 Lehnertz Avenue in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Boulder Hill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
57 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,438
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
6 Units Available
Brittany Springs
2504 Bordeaux Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, conference room, playground, pool, and tennis court. Conveniently located off State Route 34. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
$
26 Units Available
Country Lakes
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Boulder Hill, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Boulder Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, IL
Downers Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILOswego, ILPlainfield, ILYorkville, ILNorth Aurora, ILBatavia, ILWarrenville, IL
Geneva, ILRomeoville, ILCrest Hill, ILLisle, ILChannahon, ILCarol Stream, ILBartlett, ILSouth Elgin, ILLockport, ILGlen Ellyn, ILHanover Park, ILLemont, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College