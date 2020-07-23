Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020

69 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boulder Hill, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Boulder Hill provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
312 Boulder Hill Pass
312 Boulder Hill Pass, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1092 sqft
NEWER FLOORING, NEWER APPLIANCES. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH. 1 LEVEL RANCH. WOOD TRIM & DOORS! NEWER PAINTED INTERIOR. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OAK CABS & PANTRY! CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS! ATTACHED 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Saugatuck Road
12 Saugatuck Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Scarsdale Road
10 Scarsdale Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Boulder Hill
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
49 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,137
1382 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2509 Concord Court
2509 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
Spacious 2/story home located in Montgomery on cul-de-sac overlooking pond, 9ft ceilings on 1st floor, fireplace in family room and open to kitchen, 2nd floor bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Separate dining room and eat in kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2504 Concord Court
2504 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2250 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgelawn Randall
551 Westgate Drive
551 Westgate Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgelawn Randall
876 North Commonwealth Avenue
876 North Commonwealth Avenue, Aurora, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
McCarty Burlington
422 North Avenue
422 North Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1225 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3821 Bailey Rd
3821 Bailey Road, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
3821 Bailey Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Yorkville - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
678 Lincoln Station
678 Lincoln Station Drive, Kendall County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
678 Lincoln Station Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath in Oswego - Set in the quaint village of Oswego, Illinois, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2021 Matthew Drive
2021 Matthew Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2021 Matthew Drive in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2394 Sunshine Lane
2394 Sunrise Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1628 sqft
Fantastic, end unit, 3 bd, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, largest 2 story townhouse model in Summit Fields! This very clean, customized unit has 9' ceilings, plenty of storage space, hardwood floor foyer, & white trim & crown molding.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South East Villages
1641 Cumberland Road
1641 Cumberland Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1564 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1641 Cumberland Road in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2310 Shiloh Drive
2310 Shiloh Drive, Aurora, IL
Beautiful Home in sought-after Amber Fields with District 308 Schools!!! This clean and well-maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2800+SF home w/ finished basement is light-filled and offers an open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2259 Beresford Drive
2259 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1656 sqft
Wow! Completely remodeled home! New LVT floor, carpet & tile. New 42 inch Shaker kitchen with Granite. New stainless steel appliance set & new washer dryer. 3 Large bedrooms, a loft (perfect for home office) and 2 full baths on top level.

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3044 Troon Drive
3044 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
This 2 Story Property is Ready Now. New Flooring Throughout.........No Carpets......Find Everything You Need: 3 Bedrooms, Plus A Loft, 2nd Floor Laundry room , 2 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, Open Concept Kitchen With A Pantry.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1933 Turtle Creek Court
1933 Turtle Creek Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY TOWNHOUSE W/CUSTOM FINISHES. MSTR SUITE W/WIC, GREAT ROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FRPL. UPGRADED KITCH W/42" CHERRY CABS, BEVLD CORIAN CTRS, TRAVERTINE BACK SPLASH.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
606 Mansfield Way
606 Mansfield Way, Oswego, IL
BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT FOR THIS LOVELY AND ELEGANT HOME. 4 BEDROOM + FIRST FLOOR DEN/5TH BEDROOM, SUN ROOM, OVER 3450 SQ FT, 3.1 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1810 Hobson Lane
1810 Hobson Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2237 sqft
FABULOUS TWO STORY WITH TWO STORY FRONT ENTRY & LIVING ROOM. OPEN FLOORPLAN. CHERRY STAINED SHAKER STYLE CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PATIO DOOR FROM BREAKFAST AREA TO PRIVATE PATIO.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Aurora
924 Walter Avenue
924 Walter Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available in July. Perfect Location; 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath ..2 Car Garage.. Background, Income and Credit Check FICO score of 600+..

1 of 8

Last updated June 8 at 04:43 PM
1 Unit Available
South East Villages
2450 North Crescent Lane
2450 Crescent Lane South, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
McCarty Burlington
907 Liberty Street
907 Liberty Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1134 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Boulder Hill, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Boulder Hill provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Boulder Hill. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

