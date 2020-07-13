All apartments in Bolingbrook
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Riverstone

Open Now until 6pm
308 Woodcreek Dr · (630) 313-2245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to One Month Free! Up to $963 Value! Half Off Applications & Reduced Administration Fee of Just $99! *Select Homes
Location

308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 307118 · Avail. Sep 7

$899

Studio · 1 Bath · 368 sqft

Unit 304109 · Avail. Aug 7

$899

Studio · 1 Bath · 368 sqft

Unit 302209 · Avail. Aug 7

$899

Studio · 1 Bath · 368 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 322204 · Avail. Aug 8

$963

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 312203 · Avail. Sep 21

$963

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 300111 · Avail. Aug 7

$963

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverstone.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
dog park
guest parking
internet access
media room
package receiving
playground
volleyball court
Welcome to your new home at Riverstone Apartments in Bolingbrook, IL!\n\nNestled in the heart of Bolingbrook, Riverstone Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Bolingbrook views or a night out on the town, Riverstone Apartments gives you the neighborhood youre looking for at the price you want.\n\nWe offer pet-friendly, studio, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans just minutes from Bolingbrooks finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Peruse our photo gallery and see for yourself why Riverstone Apartments should be your next home.\n\nContact Riverstone Apartments or Schedule a Tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (studio), $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $155 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
limit: 1
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garage: $90/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Riverstone have any available units?
Riverstone has 14 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bolingbrook, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bolingbrook Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverstone have?
Some of Riverstone's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverstone currently offering any rent specials?
Riverstone is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to One Month Free! Up to $963 Value! Half Off Applications & Reduced Administration Fee of Just $99! *Select Homes
Is Riverstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverstone is pet friendly.
Does Riverstone offer parking?
Yes, Riverstone offers parking.
Does Riverstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverstone have a pool?
Yes, Riverstone has a pool.
Does Riverstone have accessible units?
No, Riverstone does not have accessible units.
Does Riverstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverstone has units with dishwashers.

