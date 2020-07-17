240 Chippewa Court, Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Bolingbrook, Available Immediately!!



VIEW OUR INTERACTIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR ONLINE NOW

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wu6fYSCv5iV



Gorgeous and recently updated. The entire first floor features hardwood flooring in all rooms setting an stylish and sophisticated tone from the moment you arrive. The kitchen features all white cabinets and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Both bedrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom is enormous, with a generously sized walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have supplementary build in cabinets. The front of the home has a private balcony, with a sliding glass door entrance off of the dining area, which oversees the professionally landscaped front yard. 1 car attached garage, plus one parking space.



School Data

Elementary: Oak View (365U)

Junior High: Jane Addams (365U)

High School: Bolingbrook (365U)



Available July 1st, 2020. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. 12 month or longer lease agreement preferred.