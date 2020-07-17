All apartments in Bolingbrook
240 Chippewa Court, Unit B

240 Chippewa Court · (847) 796-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 Chippewa Court, Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Indian Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Bolingbrook, Available Immediately!!

VIEW OUR INTERACTIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR ONLINE NOW
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wu6fYSCv5iV

Gorgeous and recently updated. The entire first floor features hardwood flooring in all rooms setting an stylish and sophisticated tone from the moment you arrive. The kitchen features all white cabinets and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Both bedrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom is enormous, with a generously sized walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have supplementary build in cabinets. The front of the home has a private balcony, with a sliding glass door entrance off of the dining area, which oversees the professionally landscaped front yard. 1 car attached garage, plus one parking space.

School Data
Elementary: Oak View (365U)
Junior High: Jane Addams (365U)
High School: Bolingbrook (365U)

Available July 1st, 2020. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. 12 month or longer lease agreement preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B have any available units?
240 Chippewa Court, Unit B has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bolingbrook, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bolingbrook Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B have?
Some of 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
240 Chippewa Court, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B offers parking.
Does 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B have a pool?
No, 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Chippewa Court, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
