Traditions Bloomington Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill 24hr maintenance

Traditions Bloomington sets the benchmark for quality and affordability in Bloomington, IL. Conveniently located near numerous dining, shopping & entertainment options, Traditions Bloomington’s location makes it the perfect place to call home. Our community features a community clubhouse nearby walking trails, 2 outdoor swimming pools & more! Furthermore, our in-home amenities can’t be beat, some of which include open & spacious floor plans, an in-home washer & dryer, ceiling fans and a private patio/balcony. *Select homes at Traditions Bloomington participate in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations may apply. Please call for more details.