Bloomingdale, IL
Wilshire Towers Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Wilshire Towers Apartments

201 Regency Dr · (805) 500-2794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207545 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203420 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 205202 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wilshire Towers Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
playground
tennis court
Pull Up A Chair and you'll find out how Convenient and Comfortable living can be at Wilshire Towers Apartments in Bloomingdale, IL. Our generous, open living rooms offer options for a separate home office or formal dining area and our large bedrooms are made for comfort and relaxation.\n\nWilshire Towers is a breath of fresh air in a park-like community you desire and the best in Bloomingdale. Come visit us at our Brand New Clubhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 MONTHS
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300.00 (ONE BEDROOM ) $400 (TWO BEDROOM)
Move-in Fees: $100 (ADMIN FEE)
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wilshire Towers Apartments have any available units?
Wilshire Towers Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wilshire Towers Apartments have?
Some of Wilshire Towers Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wilshire Towers Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wilshire Towers Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wilshire Towers Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wilshire Towers Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wilshire Towers Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wilshire Towers Apartments offers parking.
Does Wilshire Towers Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wilshire Towers Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wilshire Towers Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Wilshire Towers Apartments has a pool.
Does Wilshire Towers Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Wilshire Towers Apartments has accessible units.
Does Wilshire Towers Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wilshire Towers Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Wilshire Towers Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wilshire Towers Apartments has units with air conditioning.
