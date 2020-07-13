Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wilshire Towers Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
playground
tennis court
Pull Up A Chair and you'll find out how Convenient and Comfortable living can be at Wilshire Towers Apartments in Bloomingdale, IL. Our generous, open living rooms offer options for a separate home office or formal dining area and our large bedrooms are made for comfort and relaxation.\n\nWilshire Towers is a breath of fresh air in a park-like community you desire and the best in Bloomingdale. Come visit us at our Brand New Clubhouse!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 MONTHS
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)