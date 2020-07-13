Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed internet access pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse e-payments online portal playground tennis court

Pull Up A Chair and you'll find out how Convenient and Comfortable living can be at Wilshire Towers Apartments in Bloomingdale, IL. Our generous, open living rooms offer options for a separate home office or formal dining area and our large bedrooms are made for comfort and relaxation.



Wilshire Towers is a breath of fresh air in a park-like community you desire and the best in Bloomingdale. Come visit us at our Brand New Clubhouse!