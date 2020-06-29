Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage key fob access online portal

reVerb Century Station is a 52 unit apartment community situated about 9 miles southwest of downtown, along the BNSF Metra line. The property is literally steps from the Berwyn Metra Station and is a 25 minute drive from downtown. The complex also offers immediate proximity to Berwyn's largest employer, Loyola Hospital, and is also conveniently located to I-290 and I-55 (both within 3 miles). Newly renovated pet friendly apartments feature in-unit Washer/Dryer, Central A/C, Huge Layouts, Large Closets, Generous Living Space and Private Balconies, Granite Countertops, Keyless Entry, Heated/Secured Underground Parking, On-Site Private Storage, and much more.The ground floor of reVerb Century Station features Lunges N Lattes, Berwyn's premier boutique training gym and health-focused cafe, and La Borra del Cafe. Book a tour today.