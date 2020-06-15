All apartments in Benton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

909 Fairland St A

909 Fairland Street · (727) 291-8088
Location

909 Fairland Street, Benton, IL 62812

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$364

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$364 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296478

909 Fairland Street, Benton, IL 62812 (2 Car Detached Garage)
864 sq feet. (lot size 7840 sq ft)
Bedroom 2 Bath 1

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$364.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $35,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296478
Property Id 296478

(RLNE5841924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Fairland St A have any available units?
909 Fairland St A has a unit available for $364 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 909 Fairland St A have?
Some of 909 Fairland St A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Fairland St A currently offering any rent specials?
909 Fairland St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Fairland St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Fairland St A is pet friendly.
Does 909 Fairland St A offer parking?
Yes, 909 Fairland St A does offer parking.
Does 909 Fairland St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Fairland St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Fairland St A have a pool?
No, 909 Fairland St A does not have a pool.
Does 909 Fairland St A have accessible units?
No, 909 Fairland St A does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Fairland St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Fairland St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Fairland St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Fairland St A does not have units with air conditioning.
