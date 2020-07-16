All apartments in Belleville
6920 West A Street.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

6920 West A Street

6920 West a Street · (618) 624-2502
Location

6920 West a Street, Belleville, IL 62223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1752 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One Story Ranch Style Home in Ogledale Subdivision, Wood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 16 x 15 Family Room, 12 x 12 Living Room, 14 x 12 Dining Area, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal, Full Hallway Bathroom, 12 x 12 Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, 11 x 10 Second Bedroom, 10 x 10 Third Bedroom, Back Deck and Covered Front Porch, One Car Detached Garage, Available 07/13/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6920 West A Street have any available units?
6920 West A Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6920 West A Street have?
Some of 6920 West A Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6920 West A Street currently offering any rent specials?
6920 West A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 West A Street pet-friendly?
No, 6920 West A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleville.
Does 6920 West A Street offer parking?
Yes, 6920 West A Street offers parking.
Does 6920 West A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 West A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 West A Street have a pool?
No, 6920 West A Street does not have a pool.
Does 6920 West A Street have accessible units?
No, 6920 West A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 West A Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6920 West A Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6920 West A Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6920 West A Street does not have units with air conditioning.

