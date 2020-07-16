6920 West A Street.

Amenities
One Story Ranch Style Home in Ogledale Subdivision, Wood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 16 x 15 Family Room, 12 x 12 Living Room, 14 x 12 Dining Area, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal, Full Hallway Bathroom, 12 x 12 Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, 11 x 10 Second Bedroom, 10 x 10 Third Bedroom, Back Deck and Covered Front Porch, One Car Detached Garage, Available 07/13/2020.