Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM
Find Out More
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
25 South 76th Street
25 South 76th Street
·
(618) 641-1635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
25 South 76th Street, Belleville, IL 62223
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions
2 Bedrooms
Unit MB Business Group · Avail. now
$575
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 2 bed 1 bath near Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Easy access to route 255, 64 and other major highways. Decent schools. Near shopping. Trash, sewer and water included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 25 South 76th Street have any available units?
25 South 76th Street has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 25 South 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 South 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 South 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 South 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 25 South 76th Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 South 76th Street offers parking.
Does 25 South 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 South 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 South 76th Street have a pool?
No, 25 South 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 South 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 25 South 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 South 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 South 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 South 76th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 South 76th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
