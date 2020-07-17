All apartments in Belleville
Find more places like
25 South 76th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belleville, IL
/
25 South 76th Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

25 South 76th Street

25 South 76th Street · (618) 641-1635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belleville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25 South 76th Street, Belleville, IL 62223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit MB Business Group · Avail. now

$575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 2 bed 1 bath near Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Easy access to route 255, 64 and other major highways. Decent schools. Near shopping. Trash, sewer and water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25 South 76th Street have any available units?
25 South 76th Street has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 25 South 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 South 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 South 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 South 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 25 South 76th Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 South 76th Street offers parking.
Does 25 South 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 South 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 South 76th Street have a pool?
No, 25 South 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 South 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 25 South 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 South 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 South 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 South 76th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 South 76th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave
Belleville, IL 62221

Similar Pages

Belleville 1 BedroomsBelleville 2 BedroomsBelleville Apartments with BalconiesBelleville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelleville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOFarmington, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical CollegeSt. Louis College of Pharmacy