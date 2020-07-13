/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
56 Apartments for rent in Batavia, IL with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
522 North River Street
522 North River Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
935 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 1 mile of Batavia
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Results within 5 miles of Batavia
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
25 Units Available
Country Lakes
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
46 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,355
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
18 Units Available
Country Lakes
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Fox Valley
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
40 Units Available
Eola Yards
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
$
8 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,045
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Township St.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
7 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Edgelawn Randall
1255 Foxcroft Drive
1255 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1218 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Naperville Center For Commerce and Industry
504 Commons Road
504 Commons Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1058 sqft
Avenida Naperville is an active adult community (62+) located right near Downtown Naperville, shopping, restaurants and more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
9 Simpson Street
9 Simpson Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
905 sqft
***2 BDRM / UPDATED UNITS / W&D IN BUILDING / 2+ PARKING / PETS ALLOWED / LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE*** -2 Bdrm (Master w/walk in closet) -Stainless Appliances include dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave -Eat in kitchen and separate dining area
1 of 17
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
McCarty Burlington
907 Liberty Street
907 Liberty Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1134 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1302 West State Street
1302 West State Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious second floor unit! Newer kitchen with dining area, large walk in pantry, ceramic floors kitchen and bath, recently refinished original wood floors in living room and master bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Edgelawn Randall
551 Westgate Drive
551 Westgate Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Batavia
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
31 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGeneva, ILNorth Aurora, ILWarrenville, ILBartlett, ILMontgomery, ILCarol Stream, IL