Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Batavia, IL with hardwood floors

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
325 South Harrison Street
325 South Harrison Street, Batavia, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
Charming 2nd Floor apartment offers one bedroom and one bathroom, living room and eat-in kitchen, and balcony/deck overlooking back yard an enclosed front porch and laundry in the bath with a detached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Batavia
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,008
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Results within 5 miles of Batavia
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
$
25 Units Available
Country Lakes
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
43 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
7 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
40 Units Available
Eola Yards
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
18 Units Available
Fox Valley
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
4 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,511
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Lakes
2410 Oneida Ln
2410 Oneida Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
NAPERVILLE TOWN HOME NEAR RT 59 METRA STATION - Property Id: 316705 Move-In ready, all NEW INTERIOR 1412 SQ FT. 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome 4 BLOCKS FROM RT 59 METRA STATION AND 2 MILES TO I-88. ACCLAIMED NAPERVILLE SCHOOL District 204.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
334 Arbor Avenue
334 Arbor Avenue, West Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1352 sqft
Call the first-floor of this Victorian beauty your new home! Spacious rooms, soaring 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, leaded glass and all the charm of yesteryear, within walking distance to down town, Metra station, restaurants, library, water park.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Lakes
1904 Alta Vista Court
1904 Alta Vista Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2379 sqft
ELEGANT UPSCALE TOWNHOME WITH UPGRADED FINISHES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOARING CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE EXTRA STORAGE IN THIS HOME.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1302 West State Street
1302 West State Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious second floor unit! Newer kitchen with dining area, large walk in pantry, ceramic floors kitchen and bath, recently refinished original wood floors in living room and master bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Near West Galena
5 S View St
5 S View St, Aurora, IL
Studio
$700
1 Bedroom
Ask
$700 Vintage studio apartment - Property Id: 49519 LOFT-LIKE APARTMENT CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION Nice kitchen with separate bath dressing area. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Lakes
831 Genesee
831 Genesee Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1510 sqft
831 Genesee Available 08/07/20 North Naperville Second Floor Two Bedroom Condo - North Naperville 2nd floor end unit featuring soaring ceilings beautiful hardwood floors! Formal living & dining room open to kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Blackhawk
643 W. Galena blvd
643 West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2 Br, 2 Bath spacious near downtown - Property Id: 315432 Spacious property with hardwood floors and tile on main floor. 2 Br on main floor. There is a spacious attic and tons of room in the basement. Basement has large room and full bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1500 Banbury Ave
1500 Banbury Avenue, St. Charles, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom home available immediately for rent in a lovely quiet neighborhood in Saint Charles. Home features hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen and walk out second-floor deck.
Results within 10 miles of Batavia
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
40 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
23 Units Available
Fox Valley
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,255
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Cantera
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1325 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
32 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
City Guide for Batavia, IL

Batavia became known as ‘The Windmill City’ during the Industrial Revolution. It is also the birthplace of the man who invented the George Foreman Grill.

With a population of just over 26,000 spread over 25.1 sq km, this suburb of Chicago looks like the kind of place Mark Twain might have written about. Being listed in the top 100 places to live in America by Relocate America should give you a hint of the kind of quiet place this is. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Batavia, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Batavia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

