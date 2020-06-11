All apartments in Batavia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

629 South Batavia Avenue - 1

629 South Batavia Avenue · (630) 380-8806
Location

629 South Batavia Avenue, Batavia, IL 60510

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated LARGE 3 bedroom apartment just blocks from downtown Batavia!
This spacious 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated. Updates include: new showers, bathtubs, bathroom vanities, carpeting, quartz countertops, windows, central AC, freshly painted walls and kitchen cabinets.
Gas, Water and Garbage Included in Rent
The Morton House is an all brick 11 unit building located just a half a mile from downtown Batavia. Under new ownership as of January 2019 and implementing a number of upgrades such as renovated units, new landscaping, new windows, new siding, central AC, all brand new furnaces throughout building, new hot water heaters and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 have any available units?
629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Batavia.
Does 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 629 South Batavia Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
