629 South Batavia Avenue - 1

Amenities
Newly renovated LARGE 3 bedroom apartment just blocks from downtown Batavia!
This spacious 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated. Updates include: new showers, bathtubs, bathroom vanities, carpeting, quartz countertops, windows, central AC, freshly painted walls and kitchen cabinets.
Gas, Water and Garbage Included in Rent
https://propertyservices2.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/134790
The Morton House is an all brick 11 unit building located just a half a mile from downtown Batavia. Under new ownership as of January 2019 and implementing a number of upgrades such as renovated units, new landscaping, new windows, new siding, central AC, all brand new furnaces throughout building, new hot water heaters and more.