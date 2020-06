Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

PROPERTY IS AGENT OWNED! Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with full unfinished basement and 1 car garage. All this in a quiet location close to all the downtown amenities that Batavia has to offer! Unit has just been updated with brand new paint, new flooring, new shower and new range. Unit does have laundry hook ups! Bring your washer and dryer with you! Section 8 applicants welcome.