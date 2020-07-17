All apartments in Batavia
233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i

233 South Batavia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

233 South Batavia Avenue, Batavia, IL 60510

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
RENOVATED large two bedroom apartment DOWNTOWN BATAVIA!
This unit has been updated with hard wood floors, brand new stainless steal appliances, quartz countertops, new furnace, freshly painted walls, doors and cabinets. This two bedroom unit is situated in a 26 unit courtyard style apartment building just blocks from the riverwalk and downtown Batavia.
Unit Includes:
Central Heat and Air
On Site Laundry room
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Assigned Parking

Rental Criteria:
Credit and background check
No evictions or bankruptcies
No criminal background
Credit score over 600
No Dogs
No Smoking
This property is a 26 unit brick apartment complex with a courtyard, It is conveniently located downtown Batavia and within walking distance to the Fox River Bike trails. The building was built in 1963 and completely renovated within the last 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i have any available units?
233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Batavia, IL.
What amenities does 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i have?
Some of 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i currently offering any rent specials?
233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i pet-friendly?
No, 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Batavia.
Does 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i offer parking?
Yes, 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i offers parking.
Does 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i have a pool?
No, 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i does not have a pool.
Does 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i have accessible units?
No, 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i does not have accessible units.
Does 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i has units with air conditioning.
