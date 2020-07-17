233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i

Amenities

RENOVATED large two bedroom apartment DOWNTOWN BATAVIA!

This unit has been updated with hard wood floors, brand new stainless steal appliances, quartz countertops, new furnace, freshly painted walls, doors and cabinets. This two bedroom unit is situated in a 26 unit courtyard style apartment building just blocks from the riverwalk and downtown Batavia.

Unit Includes:

Central Heat and Air

On Site Laundry room

Stove / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Assigned Parking



Rental Criteria:

Credit and background check

No evictions or bankruptcies

No criminal background

Credit score over 600

No Dogs

No Smoking

This property is a 26 unit brick apartment complex with a courtyard, It is conveniently located downtown Batavia and within walking distance to the Fox River Bike trails. The building was built in 1963 and completely renovated within the last 5 years.