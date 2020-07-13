All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing

3055 Riverbirch Dr · (630) 984-4168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL 60502
Big Woods Marmion

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-101 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,393

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 04-104 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,393

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 03-103 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-108 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 11-108 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,611

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 01-109 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11-202 · Avail. now

$2,396

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1510 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Aurora, IL, as well as townhomes. Pet-friendly and service driven, Kirkland Crossing offers top of the line amenities including an elaborate clubhouse with private outdoor swimming pool, an entertainment deck, and grilling station, plus a 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, resident lounge, billiards table, private conference room, and a package concierge. Modern apartment finishes include black appliances, maple cabinets, designer granite countertops, crown molding, and hardwood floors. Our apartments in Aurora for rent also offer over-sized windows, spacious closets, private balconies, in-home washers and dryers, private entries, and attached or detached garages. Our rental community is within walking distance of nearby essentials like groceries, pharmacies and restaurants, and just minutes from I-88, the outlet mall, and major employers. Plus, we are a short drive from charming downtow

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 month (We also offer short term leases)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee:$300-$500 depending on apartment size
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25-$30
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing have any available units?
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing has 21 units available starting at $1,393 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing have?
Some of The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing is pet friendly.
Does The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing offer parking?
Yes, The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing offers parking.
Does The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing have a pool?
Yes, The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing has a pool.
Does The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing have accessible units?
No, The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St
Aurora, IL 60504
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd
Aurora, IL 60506
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St
Aurora, IL 60504
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr
Aurora, IL 60504

