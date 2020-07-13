Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Aurora, IL, as well as townhomes. Pet-friendly and service driven, Kirkland Crossing offers top of the line amenities including an elaborate clubhouse with private outdoor swimming pool, an entertainment deck, and grilling station, plus a 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, resident lounge, billiards table, private conference room, and a package concierge. Modern apartment finishes include black appliances, maple cabinets, designer granite countertops, crown molding, and hardwood floors. Our apartments in Aurora for rent also offer over-sized windows, spacious closets, private balconies, in-home washers and dryers, private entries, and attached or detached garages. Our rental community is within walking distance of nearby essentials like groceries, pharmacies and restaurants, and just minutes from I-88, the outlet mall, and major employers. Plus, we are a short drive from charming downtow