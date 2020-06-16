All apartments in Aurora
Location

995 Symphony Drive, Aurora, IL 60504
South Farnsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 995 Symphony Drive · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed/1.1 bath available in Hometown in Aurora! - Well maintained 3 bed/1.1 bath detached home with 2-car garage close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Rt. 59 Metra in HomeTown community. Available NOW. Rent includes water, all lawn maintenance and snow removal. In-unit newer washer and dryer and newer appliances. New carpet and fresh paint in the last year. Minimum credit score and income requirements and no Section 8 at this time. Sorry, no pets or smoking within the home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4942884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Symphony Drive have any available units?
995 Symphony Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 995 Symphony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
995 Symphony Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Symphony Drive pet-friendly?
No, 995 Symphony Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 995 Symphony Drive offer parking?
Yes, 995 Symphony Drive does offer parking.
Does 995 Symphony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 Symphony Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Symphony Drive have a pool?
No, 995 Symphony Drive does not have a pool.
Does 995 Symphony Drive have accessible units?
No, 995 Symphony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Symphony Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 995 Symphony Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 995 Symphony Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 995 Symphony Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
