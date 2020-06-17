All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, IL
633 SERENDIPITY Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:13 PM

633 SERENDIPITY Drive

633 Serendipity Drive · (630) 487-8326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

633 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL 60504
South Farnsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available April 1st. Great location. 2 Bedrooms Plus Loft. Country kitchen, Breakfast bar & Dining Area, Newer appliances! 1st floor Laundry. 2 car attached garage. Application fee ($55 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only (no pet) or a pet/animal profile ($20 1st pet, $15 each additional). No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 SERENDIPITY Drive have any available units?
633 SERENDIPITY Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 SERENDIPITY Drive have?
Some of 633 SERENDIPITY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 SERENDIPITY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
633 SERENDIPITY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 SERENDIPITY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 SERENDIPITY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 633 SERENDIPITY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 633 SERENDIPITY Drive does offer parking.
Does 633 SERENDIPITY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 SERENDIPITY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 SERENDIPITY Drive have a pool?
No, 633 SERENDIPITY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 633 SERENDIPITY Drive have accessible units?
No, 633 SERENDIPITY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 633 SERENDIPITY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 SERENDIPITY Drive has units with dishwashers.
