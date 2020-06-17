633 SERENDIPITY Drive

Amenities
Available April 1st. Great location. 2 Bedrooms Plus Loft. Country kitchen, Breakfast bar & Dining Area, Newer appliances! 1st floor Laundry. 2 car attached garage. Application fee ($55 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only (no pet) or a pet/animal profile ($20 1st pet, $15 each additional). No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service.