423 North Commerce Street.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

423 North Commerce Street

423 Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 Commerce Street, Aurora, IL 60504
Fox Valley

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 423 North Commerce Street have any available units?
423 North Commerce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, IL.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 423 North Commerce Street currently offering any rent specials?
423 North Commerce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 North Commerce Street pet-friendly?
No, 423 North Commerce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 423 North Commerce Street offer parking?
Yes, 423 North Commerce Street offers parking.
Does 423 North Commerce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 North Commerce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 North Commerce Street have a pool?
No, 423 North Commerce Street does not have a pool.
Does 423 North Commerce Street have accessible units?
No, 423 North Commerce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 423 North Commerce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 North Commerce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 North Commerce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 North Commerce Street does not have units with air conditioning.

