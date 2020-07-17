Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like
423 North Commerce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aurora, IL
/
423 North Commerce Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
423 North Commerce Street
423 Commerce Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Fox Valley
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
423 Commerce Street, Aurora, IL 60504
Fox Valley
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Similar Listings
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St
Aurora, IL 60504
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive
Aurora, IL 60502
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St
Aurora, IL 60504
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 423 North Commerce Street have any available units?
423 North Commerce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, IL
.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 423 North Commerce Street currently offering any rent specials?
423 North Commerce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 North Commerce Street pet-friendly?
No, 423 North Commerce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 423 North Commerce Street offer parking?
Yes, 423 North Commerce Street offers parking.
Does 423 North Commerce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 North Commerce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 North Commerce Street have a pool?
No, 423 North Commerce Street does not have a pool.
Does 423 North Commerce Street have accessible units?
No, 423 North Commerce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 423 North Commerce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 North Commerce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 North Commerce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 North Commerce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Aurora 1 Bedrooms
Aurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with Gyms
Aurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, IL
Naperville, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Elgin, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Elmhurst, IL
St. Charles, IL
Joliet, IL
Woodridge, IL
Orland Park, IL
Glendale Heights, IL
DeKalb, IL
Buffalo Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Fox Valley
Big Woods Marmion
South Farnsworth
Edgelawn Randall
Eola Yards
Waubonsee
Far East
South East Villages
Apartments Near Colleges
Aurora University
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago