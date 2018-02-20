Rent Calculator
4161 Blackstone Drive
4161 Blackstone Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4161 Blackstone Drive, Aurora, IL 60504
Far East
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immediate Occupancy, Beautiful 2 Bedroom townhouse with open kitchen, a huge loft, 1 1/2 bath, new appliances, carpet and paint close to RT 59 shopping Fox Valley Westfield.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4161 Blackstone Drive have any available units?
4161 Blackstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, IL
.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4161 Blackstone Drive have?
Some of 4161 Blackstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4161 Blackstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4161 Blackstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 Blackstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4161 Blackstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 4161 Blackstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4161 Blackstone Drive does offer parking.
Does 4161 Blackstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4161 Blackstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 Blackstone Drive have a pool?
No, 4161 Blackstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4161 Blackstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4161 Blackstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 Blackstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4161 Blackstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
