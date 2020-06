Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1st floor 2 bed/2 bath with access to deck.

2 bed / 2 bath condo on 1st floor with kitchen vinyl flooring and carpeting in bedrooms installed in 2017. Gas fireplace on electric switch. Eat in kitchen with stackable laundry within closet in kitchen. Deck with access to condo through patio door. Tenant only pays electric. Available early March 2020 and one small pet OK but no smoking. Credit score of 625+ FICO and income of $3300/month or more to qualify.



NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS



OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD FROM 12:00P-1:00P