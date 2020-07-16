All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1819 Indian Hill Lane

1819 Indian Hill · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Indian Hill, Aurora, IL 60503
Far Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Indian Hill Lane have any available units?
1819 Indian Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, IL.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Indian Hill Lane have?
Some of 1819 Indian Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Indian Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Indian Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Indian Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Indian Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1819 Indian Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Indian Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 1819 Indian Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 Indian Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Indian Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 1819 Indian Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Indian Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1819 Indian Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Indian Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 Indian Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
