Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights

650 W Rand Rd · (847) 584-1646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1,200 Sq. Ft. 2-Bedroom at $1,349 with Washer/Dryer! Move-In By 7/21!
Location

650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

ONE BEDROOM-1

$1,169

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

ONE BEDROOM PENTHOUSE-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1170 sqft

ONE BEDROOM-2

$1,499

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

TWO BEDROOM-1

$1,349

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

TWO BEDROOM-2

$1,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

TWO BEDROOM PENTHOUSE-1

$1,399

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2079 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
playground
Located on 40 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Stonebridge apartments in Arlington Heights offers unrivaled amenities in Northwest Chicago. The community's West Rand Road location is within walking distance or a short drive to Harvest Fresh grocery, Trader Joe's, and Jewel-Osco. Popular restaurants like Chowpatti, Egg Harbor Café, altThai, Elly's Pancake House, and Wildfish are just a short drive away.
Stonebridge is located in top-rated School District 25. Buses for Ivy Hill Elementary School and Thomas Middle School conveniently pick up and drop off students on-property.
These Arlington Heights apartments also offer one- and two-bedroom apartment and penthouse options with secured-entry buildings and no less than two elevators per building. With more than $9 million in recent upgrades and renovations, each apartment home includes an open floor plan, walk-in closets, a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, expansive windows, a terrace, and separate dining room.
First-in-class amenities include a resort-style heated pool, clubhouse with party room, lighted tennis courts, basketball court, children's playground, and a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center with full circuit equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights have any available units?
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,169 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,349. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Arlington Heights, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights have?
Some of Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights is offering the following rent specials: 1,200 Sq. Ft. 2-Bedroom at $1,349 with Washer/Dryer! Move-In By 7/21!
Is Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights is pet friendly.
Does Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights offer parking?
Yes, Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights offers parking.
Does Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights have a pool?
Yes, Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights has a pool.
Does Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights has accessible units.
Does Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights has units with dishwashers.
