Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights

Unit Amenities walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court accessible elevator on-site laundry bike storage cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal playground

Located on 40 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Stonebridge apartments in Arlington Heights offers unrivaled amenities in Northwest Chicago. The community's West Rand Road location is within walking distance or a short drive to Harvest Fresh grocery, Trader Joe's, and Jewel-Osco. Popular restaurants like Chowpatti, Egg Harbor Café, altThai, Elly's Pancake House, and Wildfish are just a short drive away.

Stonebridge is located in top-rated School District 25. Buses for Ivy Hill Elementary School and Thomas Middle School conveniently pick up and drop off students on-property.

These Arlington Heights apartments also offer one- and two-bedroom apartment and penthouse options with secured-entry buildings and no less than two elevators per building. With more than $9 million in recent upgrades and renovations, each apartment home includes an open floor plan, walk-in closets, a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, expansive windows, a terrace, and separate dining room.

First-in-class amenities include a resort-style heated pool, clubhouse with party room, lighted tennis courts, basketball court, children's playground, and a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center with full circuit equipment.