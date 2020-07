Hancock Square at Arlington Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center internet access package receiving

Welcome to the best of suburban living! Conveniently located in downtown Arlington Heights, enjoy easy access to Route 53 and I-90 while being just steps from the NW Metra Line, abundant shopping, vibrant nightlife and a variety of great restaurants! Enjoy living in one our newly renovated apartment homes where you will experience the style you deserve with stainless steel appliances, premium cabinetry, granite counter-tops, vinyl wood flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. All of our apartments offer in-unit washer and dryers, along with stunning views of downtown Arlington Heights. Stay active with our two 24-hour state-of the art fitness centers, resident club room and cyber caf.