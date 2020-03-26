1112 North Douglas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sparkling 3 Bedroom split-level located 1 mile to TRAIN & town and convenient to parks, shopping, library, Metra, and schools. Exposed oak floors in living room and bedrooms. Custom QuakerMaide Kitchen. Totally New Ceramic Tile Bath with glass-block-window. Fireplace. Family rm has wet bar and built-ins. Utility room has laundry area with washer and dryer. OVERSIZE 2 CAR GARAGE. Located on 60x143 yard. Agent interest. One year lease. NO PETS.. Walk 2 Blocks to Elementary School & Greens Park! Available now..