Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:50 PM

1112 North Douglas Avenue

1112 North Douglas Avenue · (847) 217-4426
Location

1112 North Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sparkling 3 Bedroom split-level located 1 mile to TRAIN & town and convenient to parks, shopping, library, Metra, and schools. Exposed oak floors in living room and bedrooms. Custom QuakerMaide Kitchen. Totally New Ceramic Tile Bath with glass-block-window. Fireplace. Family rm has wet bar and built-ins. Utility room has laundry area with washer and dryer. OVERSIZE 2 CAR GARAGE. Located on 60x143 yard. Agent interest. One year lease. NO PETS.. Walk 2 Blocks to Elementary School & Greens Park! Available now..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 North Douglas Avenue have any available units?
1112 North Douglas Avenue has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1112 North Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 1112 North Douglas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 North Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 North Douglas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 North Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1112 North Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington Heights.
Does 1112 North Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1112 North Douglas Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1112 North Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 North Douglas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 North Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 1112 North Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1112 North Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 North Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 North Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 North Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 North Douglas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 North Douglas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
