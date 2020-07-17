Rent Calculator
Addison, IL
140 North Auburn Hills Lane
140 North Auburn Hills Lane
140 Auburn Hills Lane
·
Location
140 Auburn Hills Lane, Addison, IL 60101
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have any available units?
140 North Auburn Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Addison, IL
.
Is 140 North Auburn Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
140 North Auburn Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 North Auburn Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Addison
.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
