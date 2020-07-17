All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 140 North Auburn Hills Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, IL
/
140 North Auburn Hills Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

140 North Auburn Hills Lane

140 Auburn Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

140 Auburn Hills Lane, Addison, IL 60101

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have any available units?
140 North Auburn Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, IL.
Is 140 North Auburn Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
140 North Auburn Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 North Auburn Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 North Auburn Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 North Auburn Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Addison 2 BedroomsAddison Apartments with Balconies
Addison Apartments with GaragesAddison Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Addison Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILAlsip, ILElmwood Park, ILGlencoe, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, ILLake in the Hills, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College