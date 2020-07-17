All apartments in Star
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12350 W Bridger Bay Dr

12350 West Bridger Bay Drive · (208) 906-9382
Location

12350 West Bridger Bay Drive, Star, ID 83669

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1556 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
The Perfect Patio Home in Star! - This is a must see three bedroom, two full bath easy living home located in Pinewood Lakes subdivision. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, double sided gas fireplace, beautiful kitchen w/island and generous sized bedrooms.
Front and backyard lawn maintenance along with pressurized irrigation, neighborhood common areas/walking paths, RV parking access and community pool are included.

Please visit our website firstservicegroup.com for more information, including our leasing requirements and how to apply.

No showings are available until 7/7/20.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr have any available units?
12350 W Bridger Bay Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr have?
Some of 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12350 W Bridger Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Star.
Does 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12350 W Bridger Bay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
