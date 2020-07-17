12350 W Bridger Bay Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

The Perfect Patio Home in Star! - This is a must see three bedroom, two full bath easy living home located in Pinewood Lakes subdivision. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, double sided gas fireplace, beautiful kitchen w/island and generous sized bedrooms.

Front and backyard lawn maintenance along with pressurized irrigation, neighborhood common areas/walking paths, RV parking access and community pool are included.



Please visit our website firstservicegroup.com for more information, including our leasing requirements and how to apply.



No showings are available until 7/7/20.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5869860)