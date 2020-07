Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal playground

Silver Leaf apartments are located in Smelterville, ID, a rustic charming town located right off the Coeur d'Alene River. We feature spacious kitchens with dishwashers and plenty of cabinet space. Enjoy biking and hiking, or skiing and snowboarding in the winter. You won't be bored at Silver Leaf.