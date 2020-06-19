All apartments in Rexburg
Find more places like 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rexburg, ID
/
300 N 2nd W Apt #3304
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

300 N 2nd W Apt #3304

300 North 2nd West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

300 North 2nd West, Rexburg, ID 83440

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
I have a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent at Mountain Shores Apartment complex in Rexburg. Over 950 square feet! You won't find an apartment with this many amenities, and this square footage for this price in Rexburg! This apartment is on the third floor. The apartment includes washer and dryers in the unit, granite countertops, pantry, and lots of cupboard space, tall ceiling, vinyl flooring, private balcony, AC, Optic internet, and pet-friendly. All tenant pay is gas and electrical. It averages out to about $40 month for both combined. The apartment will be completely disinfected before the move-in date.
The apartment is available on July 1.
Serious inquiries only, please.

Due to COVID-19, we are not doing personal tours of the apartment while tenants are still living in the apartment. The video walk thought can be found here. (ALL UNITS ARE THE SAME)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRmCjTHqw9M

We are pet-friendly. If it is an ESA animal than we will need doctors note. If not then the pet deposit is $350 with $150 of it being no-refundable. Plus $25 a month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 have any available units?
300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rexburg, ID.
What amenities does 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 have?
Some of 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 currently offering any rent specials?
300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 is pet friendly.
Does 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 offer parking?
No, 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 does not offer parking.
Does 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 have a pool?
No, 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 does not have a pool.
Does 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 have accessible units?
No, 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 N 2nd W Apt #3304 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ammon, ID
Idaho Falls, ID