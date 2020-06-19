300 N 2nd W Apt #3304

Amenities

I have a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent at Mountain Shores Apartment complex in Rexburg. Over 950 square feet! You won't find an apartment with this many amenities, and this square footage for this price in Rexburg! This apartment is on the third floor. The apartment includes washer and dryers in the unit, granite countertops, pantry, and lots of cupboard space, tall ceiling, vinyl flooring, private balcony, AC, Optic internet, and pet-friendly. All tenant pay is gas and electrical. It averages out to about $40 month for both combined. The apartment will be completely disinfected before the move-in date.

The apartment is available on July 1.

Serious inquiries only, please.



Due to COVID-19, we are not doing personal tours of the apartment while tenants are still living in the apartment. The video walk thought can be found here. (ALL UNITS ARE THE SAME)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRmCjTHqw9M



We are pet-friendly. If it is an ESA animal than we will need doctors note. If not then the pet deposit is $350 with $150 of it being no-refundable. Plus $25 a month per pet.