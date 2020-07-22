Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:48 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Rathdrum, ID with washer-dryers

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7530 W Division St Unit 1
7530 W Division St, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
A three bed,2.5 bath avaible in Rathdrum Idaho. This home is pet friendly with a non refudable pet fee of $250. It comes with laundry hook ups or $40 extra a month to rent a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Rathdrum
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 07:38 AM
7 Units Available
Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,125
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bel Cielo Phase II
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1241 sqft
Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:14 PM
5 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
2 Units Available
Waterford
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
14 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
12116 W Wellington Ave
12116 West Wellington Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1808 sqft
12116 W Wellington Ave Available 08/05/20 Year old Craftsman Home in Crown Pointe Estates! - Have you ever dreamed about living in a new home in a new neighborhood? Don't let this chance pass you by! Enjoy this beautiful craftsman home in Crown

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
5683 W Racquet Rd
5683 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1215 sqft
5683 W Racquet Rd - 5683 W Racquet Rd Available 09/01/20 WATERFRONT CONDO (APP VH#14) - The Twin Lakes Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
5637 Racquet Court
5637 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
5637 Racquet Court - 5637 Available 09/01/20 RACQUET COURT - The whimsical 'Bird Houses' are situated in fun-filled Twin Lakes Village. The Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.
1811 East Warm Springs Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1718 sqft
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Rathdrum
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Garden Park
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
4 Units Available
Mill River
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,295
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:32 PM
3 Units Available
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3
8206 North Ridgewood Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3 - Ridgewood Dr Condo Available 08/14/20 FURNISHED HAYDEN CONDO (APP VH#19) - THIS PRIVATE END UNIT CONDO IS BRIGHT & AIRY AND HAS AMAZING VIEWS.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4745 E Hayden Lake Road 4027 E Jacob Trail
4745 East Hayden Lake Road, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
4745 E Hayden Lake Road - Lorenzen Cabin Available 08/07/20 CABIN ON HAYDEN LAKE (VH#10) - Hayden Lakefront Getaway, This Cabin features 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms. It has a large living room, sunroom and Large deck to enjoy that afternoon coffee.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
557 E. Seasons Rd.
557 East Seasons Road, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1085 sqft
557 E. Seasons Rd.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
745 N 2nd Street
745 North 2nd Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
745 N 2nd Street - Benson House Available 08/01/20 THE BENSON HOUSE - This property is available for long term rental from October through May (Off season rental only) LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! This charming two story completely restored centenial

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Coeur d'Alene
209 Indiana
209 E Indiana Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
209 Indiana "Indiana Commons" Available 10/05/20 INDIANA COMMONS (VH#2) - This One Bedroom One Bath Condo is located in the center of Downtown Coeur d'Alene with many activities and amenities within your fingertips.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1950 W Bellerive Lane #203
1950 Bellerive Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1277 sqft
1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 Available 08/27/20 BELLERIVE CONDO (VH#24) - Bellerive is Coeur d’Alene’s most desirable new waterfront community.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
157 Leeanne Lane
157 Leeanne Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
1,225 sq.ft.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mill River
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10708 N Oxford Dr.
10708 North Oxford Drive, Kootenai County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Fully Furnished Avondale Golf Course Home - available now until 4/30/20 - Come live and work out of this beautiful Avondale Golf Course property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Rathdrum, ID

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rathdrum offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Rathdrum. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rathdrum can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

