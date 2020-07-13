Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Rathdrum, ID with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rathdrum apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14859 N. Nixon Loop
14859 North Nixon Loop, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
14859 N. Nixon Loop Available 08/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with lots of upgrades - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41. 1 year old construction.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14425 N. Stevens St
14425 North Stevens Street, Rathdrum, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1295 sqft
14425 N. Stevens St Available 08/17/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON STEVENS (RPM#40) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** No Pets Allowed (RLNE4418454)

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7530 W Division St Unit 1
7530 W Division St, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
A three bed,2.5 bath avaible in Rathdrum Idaho. This home is pet friendly with a non refudable pet fee of $250. It comes with laundry hook ups or $40 extra a month to rent a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Rathdrum
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
25 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
86 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
4 Units Available
Villas at Hayden North
574 West Mogul Loop, Kootenai County, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Villas at Hayen North! This community is located on 574 W. Mogul Loop, Hayden ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1198 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Last updated July 10 at 11:11am
8 Units Available
Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,125
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
4 Units Available
Bel Cielo Phase II
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1241 sqft
Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
3 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterford
3414 Thorndale Loop
3414 West Thorndale Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1472 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5895522)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3097 N Backweight Lp
3097 N Backweight Loop, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2179 sqft
3097 N Backweight Lp Available 08/06/20 Nearly New 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Post Falls!! - Welcome home to this stunning home in Post Falls! The home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, with an open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3517 N O'Connor Blvd
3517 North Oconner Boulevard, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1594 sqft
3517 N O'Connor Blvd Available 08/05/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 3 car garage. - This stunning newer home in Post Falls is available now. The home features three bedrooms, and two bathrooms, with an open floor plan in a single level home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12116 W Wellington Ave
12116 West Wellington Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1808 sqft
12116 W Wellington Ave Available 08/05/20 Year old Craftsman Home in Crown Pointe Estates! - Have you ever dreamed about living in a new home in a new neighborhood? Don't let this chance pass you by! Enjoy this beautiful craftsman home in Crown

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 W Larkspur Ct
105 Larkspur Court, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1296 sqft
105 W Larkspur Ct Available 08/10/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/Fenced Backyard & Storage Shed Near Golf Course - Pleasant little 3 bed 2 bath home in west Post Falls located in the Rose Estates off of North Spokane Street.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.
1811 East Warm Springs Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1718 sqft
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterford
4470 W Princetown Ln
4470 West Princetown Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
4470 W Princetown Ln Available 08/17/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE LANDINGS (APP#107) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** No Cats Allowed (RLNE3688598)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2335 N Coolwater Dr
2335 North Cool Water Drive, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1892 sqft
2335 N Coolwater Dr Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Fieldstone! - Amazing upgrades await in this two story home located in the Fieldstone at Prairie Falls Neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Rathdrum
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Garden Park
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
47 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1221 sqft
Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
3 Units Available
Mill River
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,200
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rathdrum, ID

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rathdrum apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

