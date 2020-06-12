/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rathdrum, ID
14853 N. Nixon Loop
14853 North Nixon Loop, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
14853 N. Nixon Loop Available 07/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41.Year old construction.
6644 W Majestic Ave
6644 West Majestic Avenue, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1407 sqft
6644 W Majestic Ave Available 07/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/2 Car Garage - Beautiful curb appeal with a covered front porch and a tidy front yard.
7867 Kayak Court
7867 W Kayak Ct, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1258 sqft
- Brand New Home for Rent ( floor plan #2) $1475/mo at the Cove in The Radiant Lake Estates!!! This beautiful community offers gated entry, includes lawn maintenance, basket ball court, lake, volleyball beach, and gorgeous setting in Rathdrum.
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cottages at Tullamore
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
1973 E. 12th Ave.
1973 East 12th Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
1973 E. 12th Ave.
9560 N Justice Way
9560 Justice Way, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1942 sqft
Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood.
3754 N Mashie Rd
3754 N Mashie St, Post Falls, ID
3754 N Mashie Rd Available 06/15/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON MASHIE RD (APP#135) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** 4 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 2210 SQFT DOUBLE STORY HOUSE WITH
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.
6536 N Cornwall St
6536 North Cornwall Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
CDA Place Beauty! - 1,712 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop
3239 North Alfalfa Loop, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1330 sqft
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Post Falls Neighborhood - Charming rancher in the desirable Fieldstone neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping.
17295 W Woodlake Dr
17295 West Woodlake Drive, Hauser, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4416 sqft
17295 W Woodlake Dr Available 07/06/20 Hauser Lake Views from this Beautiful Luxury Home! - When you have all the comforts of home, Hauser Lake views, and spectacular sunsets, why would you want to head out to make the commute every
4547 W. Princetown
4547 West Princetown Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
4547 W.
3700 W Robison Ave
3700 West Robison Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
3700 W Robison Ave Available 08/01/20 Country Home with Fenced Yard in Hayden! - Looking for a home with country charm that's not too far from the city? This three bedroom two bathroom home in Hayden is the perfect place to call home! You can enjoy
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.
409 W. 20th Avenue
409 West 20th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
409 W. 20th Avenue Available 07/06/20 Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bath Home in Post Falls - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, Cozy fireplace, New carpet through most of home, Central A/C, extra large bedrooms.
2862 West Broadmoore Drive
2862 West Broadmoore Drive, Hayden, ID
The wait is over!!! This 4 bed 2.
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.
1811 East Warm Springs Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1718 sqft
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.
1295 Tamarindo Lane
1295 West Tamarindo Lane, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1469 sqft
Brand New 3bed/2bath Home in Hayden! - Be the first one to live here! This house is completed and ready for occupancy. Great location off of Orchard Avenue in Hayden and tucked back on a short street with only seven other homes.
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!