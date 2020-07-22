Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residence at Tullamore.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog grooming area
fire pit
smoke-free community
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations. With so much to do in the perfect location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Residence at Tullamore have any available units?
Residence at Tullamore has 7 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Residence at Tullamore have?
Some of Residence at Tullamore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residence at Tullamore currently offering any rent specials?
Residence at Tullamore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residence at Tullamore pet-friendly?
Yes, Residence at Tullamore is pet friendly.
Does Residence at Tullamore offer parking?
Yes, Residence at Tullamore offers parking.
Does Residence at Tullamore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residence at Tullamore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residence at Tullamore have a pool?
No, Residence at Tullamore does not have a pool.
Does Residence at Tullamore have accessible units?
Yes, Residence at Tullamore has accessible units.
Does Residence at Tullamore have units with dishwashers?
No, Residence at Tullamore does not have units with dishwashers.