Crossroads Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Crossroads Apartments

1090 N Cecil Rd · (509) 359-1208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID 83854

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-E-339 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,040

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit E-E-234 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,040

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit E-E-334 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,040

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit G-G-330 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Unit G-G-230 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Unit F-F-227 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossroads Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet access
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move. Contact or stop by Crossroads Apartments to learn more about our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Pitbull, and/or any mix of the aforementioned breeds.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot: Parking permit required, Detached Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crossroads Apartments have any available units?
Crossroads Apartments has 21 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Crossroads Apartments have?
Some of Crossroads Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossroads Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Crossroads Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossroads Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossroads Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Crossroads Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Crossroads Apartments offers parking.
Does Crossroads Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crossroads Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossroads Apartments have a pool?
No, Crossroads Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Crossroads Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Crossroads Apartments has accessible units.
Does Crossroads Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crossroads Apartments has units with dishwashers.
