Crossroads Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Pitbull, and/or any mix of the aforementioned breeds.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot: Parking permit required, Detached Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet