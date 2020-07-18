Rent Calculator
Home
/
Post Falls, ID
/
731 Silkwood Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
731 Silkwood Drive
731 North Silkwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
731 North Silkwood Drive, Post Falls, ID 83854
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5917217)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 731 Silkwood Drive have any available units?
731 Silkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Post Falls, ID
.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Post Falls Rent Report
.
Is 731 Silkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
731 Silkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Silkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 731 Silkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Post Falls
.
Does 731 Silkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 731 Silkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 731 Silkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Silkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Silkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 731 Silkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 731 Silkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 731 Silkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Silkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Silkwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Silkwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 731 Silkwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
