7159 E Hampton Ln. Available 06/05/20 Cute Nampa family home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods. Fabulous location. 7159 E. Hampton. - Cute family home in one of Nampa's most desirable neighborhoods. This home features a split bedroom floor plan, nice kitchen with pantry, breakfast bar, and large eating area. This home is tucked away; yet close to the freeway, shopping, schools, parks and the golf course. It has a large back yard with raised custom garden boxes and a 12 x 12 custom shed.



