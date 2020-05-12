All apartments in Nampa
Location

7159 East Hampton Lane, Nampa, ID 83687

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7159 E Hampton Ln. · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7159 E Hampton Ln. Available 06/05/20 Cute Nampa family home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods. Fabulous location. 7159 E. Hampton. - Cute family home in one of Nampa's most desirable neighborhoods. This home features a split bedroom floor plan, nice kitchen with pantry, breakfast bar, and large eating area. This home is tucked away; yet close to the freeway, shopping, schools, parks and the golf course. It has a large back yard with raised custom garden boxes and a 12 x 12 custom shed.

(RLNE4205628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7159 E Hampton Ln. have any available units?
7159 E Hampton Ln. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7159 E Hampton Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
7159 E Hampton Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7159 E Hampton Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 7159 E Hampton Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 7159 E Hampton Ln. offer parking?
No, 7159 E Hampton Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 7159 E Hampton Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7159 E Hampton Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7159 E Hampton Ln. have a pool?
No, 7159 E Hampton Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 7159 E Hampton Ln. have accessible units?
No, 7159 E Hampton Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 7159 E Hampton Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7159 E Hampton Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7159 E Hampton Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7159 E Hampton Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
