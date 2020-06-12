All apartments in Nampa
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

56 N Yale St Unit B

56 N Yale St · (208) 314-3437
Location

56 N Yale St, Nampa, ID 83651

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56 N Yale St Unit B · Avail. Jul 10

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
56 N Yale St Unit B Available 07/10/20 56 N Yale St, #B - This home has covered parking and close to everything, shopping, freeway, schools and parks. Yard care is included. 2 bedrooms with an open kitchen living room area.

Some advertised properties are tenant occupied. If you are unable to choose a time for a showing, you will be notified automatically when the property is available to be shown. Security deposits must be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement and when applicable non-refundable pet fees and monthly pet rent will be required and the amount determined through the application process and based off a third party screening of the pet and/or animal.

RentWise Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, a lease is executed by all parties and the security deposit is paid in full with certified funds. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. The advertised rent price DOES NOT include the $30/month required enrollment in a Benefit Bundle program which provides: your quarterly furnace filter delivery, your property liability insurance and as needed pest service. For an additional $15.00 a month tenants can enroll in the full coverage pest control service. RentWise recommends tenant(s) also purchase renter's insurance for their personal property separately.

(RLNE4778339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 N Yale St Unit B have any available units?
56 N Yale St Unit B has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 N Yale St Unit B have?
Some of 56 N Yale St Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 N Yale St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
56 N Yale St Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 N Yale St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 56 N Yale St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 56 N Yale St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 56 N Yale St Unit B does offer parking.
Does 56 N Yale St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 N Yale St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 N Yale St Unit B have a pool?
No, 56 N Yale St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 56 N Yale St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 56 N Yale St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 56 N Yale St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 N Yale St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 N Yale St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56 N Yale St Unit B has units with air conditioning.
