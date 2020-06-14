2401 W. Washington

Amenities

Fantastic Rental- 3 bed + Bonus in Nampa - Property Id: 32573



Located in Roosevelt Park this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + bonus home is ready to move into. Main floor master with separate shower and soaking tub, separate laundry room, 2 bedrooms + bath upstairs as well as a large bonus room. Beautiful landscaped + fenced backyard, covered patio, oversized 3 car garage in a quiet cul-de-sac.



First + $1600 deposit (add'l $500 per dog) required for move-in. Per CCR's- only small-medium dogs allowed. No Cats.



This house does not look or feel like a rental- Yard/landscaping maintained by management.

(No fridge or washer/dryer included)

**Please do not disturb current tenant**

Call Kristen @ 208-800-8757 for approval questions. Min 650 Credit Score Required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32573

