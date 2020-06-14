All apartments in Nampa
Find more places like 2401 W. Washington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nampa, ID
/
2401 W. Washington
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2401 W. Washington

2401 West Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nampa
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2401 West Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID 83686

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic Rental- 3 bed + Bonus in Nampa - Property Id: 32573

Located in Roosevelt Park this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + bonus home is ready to move into. Main floor master with separate shower and soaking tub, separate laundry room, 2 bedrooms + bath upstairs as well as a large bonus room. Beautiful landscaped + fenced backyard, covered patio, oversized 3 car garage in a quiet cul-de-sac.

First + $1600 deposit (add'l $500 per dog) required for move-in. Per CCR's- only small-medium dogs allowed. No Cats.

This house does not look or feel like a rental- Yard/landscaping maintained by management.
(No fridge or washer/dryer included)
**Please do not disturb current tenant**
Call Kristen @ 208-800-8757 for approval questions. Min 650 Credit Score Required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32573
Property Id 32573

(RLNE5847593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 W. Washington have any available units?
2401 W. Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nampa, ID.
What amenities does 2401 W. Washington have?
Some of 2401 W. Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 W. Washington currently offering any rent specials?
2401 W. Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 W. Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 W. Washington is pet friendly.
Does 2401 W. Washington offer parking?
Yes, 2401 W. Washington does offer parking.
Does 2401 W. Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 W. Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 W. Washington have a pool?
No, 2401 W. Washington does not have a pool.
Does 2401 W. Washington have accessible units?
No, 2401 W. Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 W. Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 W. Washington has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 W. Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 W. Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Nampa 2 BedroomsNampa 3 Bedrooms
Nampa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNampa Apartments with Parking
Nampa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Star, IDKuna, ID
Caldwell, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University